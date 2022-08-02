Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,132,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

