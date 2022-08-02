Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,132,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

