Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

