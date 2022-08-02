Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 21,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 101,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

