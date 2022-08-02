Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $247.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

