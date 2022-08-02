Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $247.83.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.