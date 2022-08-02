Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,231.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($164.95) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($189.69) to €188.00 ($193.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($149.48) to €157.00 ($161.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €199.00 ($205.15) to €188.00 ($193.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

WKCMF opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.30. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $128.25 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

