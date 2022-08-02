Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 260 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

