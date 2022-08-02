Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,843 shares of company stock worth $3,264,235. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

