Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Snap

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 over the last ninety days.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

