Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 119.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

