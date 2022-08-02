Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180.

LSXMK opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.