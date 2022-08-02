Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $165.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.