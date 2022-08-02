Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 470 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

