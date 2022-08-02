Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %

ULTA opened at $394.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

