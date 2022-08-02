Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %
ULTA opened at $394.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
