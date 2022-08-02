Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

