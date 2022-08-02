Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $11,458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $6,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $228.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.