Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $5,324,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Capri by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.