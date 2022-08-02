Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $369.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

