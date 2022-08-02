Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Holdings Trimmed by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Wishbone Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.96.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $317.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,944 shares of company stock valued at $864,383 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

