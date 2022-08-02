Wedbush Weighs in on LendingClub Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

LC stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 993,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 931,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

