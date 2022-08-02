Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,100 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Western Energy Services stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.73. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

