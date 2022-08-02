William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karooooo in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Karooooo’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Karooooo stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $613.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Karooooo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

