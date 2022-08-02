Wolfe Research Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $170.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.45.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $6,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

