WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.4 days.

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

