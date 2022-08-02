Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of WH opened at $68.84 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,899,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after buying an additional 170,296 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

