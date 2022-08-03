1,008,468 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,008,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,198,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE CTRA opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
