104,731 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,731 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $72,518,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $45,859,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

