1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 88,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 103,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $36,683.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $36,683.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,742 shares of company stock valued at $336,492 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 825,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

