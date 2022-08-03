209 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average is $225.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

