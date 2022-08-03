3,374 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 9,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 133,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.