34,106 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.2% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

