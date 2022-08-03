583 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,353,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.