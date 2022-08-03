98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect 98532 (KMP.TO) to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$77.46 million during the quarter.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
