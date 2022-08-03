AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $146.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.47.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.39 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

