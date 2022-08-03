ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €16.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from €16.70 ($17.22) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.89) to €12.00 ($12.37) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.75) to €10.40 ($10.72) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.23) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

