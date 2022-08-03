ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 1,294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,475.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

