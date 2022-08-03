ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 1,294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,475.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABN AMRO Bank (ABMRF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.