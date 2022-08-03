Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,582 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.60% of Accuray worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Accuray by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 579,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $2,602,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARAY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Stock Up 0.5 %

Accuray Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

