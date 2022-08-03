Adient (ADNT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADNT stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Capital World Investors grew its position in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,078,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,317,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 229,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

