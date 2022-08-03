Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 78,743 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 280.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,090.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $109.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

