Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

