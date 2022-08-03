Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

