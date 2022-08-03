Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 16,858 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Insider Activity

Snap Price Performance

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106.

SNAP stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

