Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 24,109 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $259.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

