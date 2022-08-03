Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

