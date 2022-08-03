Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.