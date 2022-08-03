Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $282.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.71.

