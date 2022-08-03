Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.80 Million Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanECk BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.