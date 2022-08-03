Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.89 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYY stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $88.73 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.