Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Etsy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.